Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - Asian Wrap 04 Feb

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD keeps trending horizontally between $9,500-$9,200

BTC/USD dropped from $9,328.30 to $9,270.25. Over the last six days, BTC/USD has been trending in a narrow #300-range between $9,500-$9,200. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels on the downside, so the price may drop even lower.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above the critical $0.25

Ripple’s XRP bullish reversal fails to sustain movement above $0.26 but begins a new consolidation phase above $0.25. Ripple bulls remain relatively in control despite the failure to push for gains above $0.26.

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD slows down bullish action despite wedge pattern breakout

Following the incredible recovery from lows traded in December, Litecoin pushed for a massive breakout above a falling wedge pattern. The narrowing gap between the 200SMA and the 50 SMA hints that technicals could continue to align for another massive breakout towards $100.