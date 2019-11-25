On the daily chart below it is clear to see that Bitcoin bounced off the channel low.

BTC/USD feels like it has been in freefall over the last few sessions and now we could see a base.

If the price gets back over 7,344 then we would see a bullish engulfing candle for the GMT candle close.

The next major resistance is at 7,830 and this is where the market found support during late September and October.

Ripple has pushed lower earlier in the session but found bids ahead of 0.2000.

Now the price trades 0.33% higher at 0.2216. This is a far cry from the 0.5000 back in June.

The next resistance level is at the psychological 0.2500 area and was used three times recently.

The Litecoin price has performed well today after dropping to a low of 42.35 earlier on in the session.

Now resistance levels are in focus as 47.30 caps gains for now.

Above that, there are two other interesting levels close by. One being the Fibonacci 23.6% resistance and the other the 48.62 consolidation high.