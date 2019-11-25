Rajan Dhall, MSTA Rajan Dhall, MSTA
FXStreet

BTC/USD Technical Analysis: Bitcoin finds support at the channel low and now looks to be heading higher

Cryptos |
  • BTC/USD bounces off the channel low and now trades 4.76% higher on the session.
  • Bulls and hodl'ers will be glad that the market found some support.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

On the daily chart below it is clear to see that Bitcoin bounced off the channel low.

BTC/USD feels like it has been in freefall over the last few sessions and now we could see a base.

If the price gets back over 7,344 then we would see a bullish engulfing candle for the GMT candle close. 

The next major resistance is at 7,830 and this is where the market found support during late September and October.

In terms of psychological levels, 7K looks like a good mark to build from but only time will tell if the bulls can get back in charge.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7266
Today Daily Change 358.27
Today Daily Change % 5.19
Today daily open 6907.73
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8459.27
Daily SMA50 8432.81
Daily SMA100 9147.99
Daily SMA200 9344.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7344.35
Previous Daily Low 6867.95
Previous Weekly High 8633.09
Previous Weekly Low 6787.81
Previous Monthly High 10484.7
Previous Monthly Low 7300.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7049.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7162.37
Daily Pivot Point S1 6735.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 6563.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 6259.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 7212.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 7516.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 7688.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin (BTC) smashes above $7,000 handle, bulls rejoice

Bitcoin (BTC) smashes above $7,000 handle, bulls rejoice

Bitcoin bottomed at $6,526  during early Asian hours. A thick layer of stop orders forced the bears to slow down their assault and allowed for an extended recovery towards $7,000.

More Bitcoin News

Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $43.00, further upside is limited

Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $43.00, further upside is limited

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.7 billion, has recovered from the intraday low to trade at $43.66 by the time of writing.

More Litecoin News

Ethereum network experienced an abnormal increase in fees

Ethereum network experienced an abnormal increase in fees

Abnormally high commissions were registered in certain blocks of the Ethereum network in the end of the previous week. Sometimes the cost exceeded $30, and even $40, according to the crypto news media outlet Bitcoinist.

More Ethereum News

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD knocks on $0.20, why recovery remains to be a pipe dream?

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD knocks on $0.20, why recovery remains to be a pipe dream?

Ripple bears have been outperforming themselves since Friday. XRP/USD is the worst-hit by the consistent selling activity among the top three cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP.

More Ripple News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage

Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location