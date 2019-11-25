BTC/USD Technical Analysis: Bitcoin finds support at the channel low and now looks to be heading higher

- BTC/USD bounces off the channel low and now trades 4.76% higher on the session.
- Bulls and hodl'ers will be glad that the market found some support.
BTC/USD Daily Chart
On the daily chart below it is clear to see that Bitcoin bounced off the channel low.
BTC/USD feels like it has been in freefall over the last few sessions and now we could see a base.
If the price gets back over 7,344 then we would see a bullish engulfing candle for the GMT candle close.
The next major resistance is at 7,830 and this is where the market found support during late September and October.
In terms of psychological levels, 7K looks like a good mark to build from but only time will tell if the bulls can get back in charge.
Additional Levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7266
|Today Daily Change
|358.27
|Today Daily Change %
|5.19
|Today daily open
|6907.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8459.27
|Daily SMA50
|8432.81
|Daily SMA100
|9147.99
|Daily SMA200
|9344.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7344.35
|Previous Daily Low
|6867.95
|Previous Weekly High
|8633.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|6787.81
|Previous Monthly High
|10484.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|7300.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7049.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7162.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6735.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6563.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6259.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7212.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7516.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7688.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) smashes above $7,000 handle, bulls rejoice
Bitcoin bottomed at $6,526 during early Asian hours. A thick layer of stop orders forced the bears to slow down their assault and allowed for an extended recovery towards $7,000.
Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $43.00, further upside is limited
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.7 billion, has recovered from the intraday low to trade at $43.66 by the time of writing.
Ethereum network experienced an abnormal increase in fees
Abnormally high commissions were registered in certain blocks of the Ethereum network in the end of the previous week. Sometimes the cost exceeded $30, and even $40, according to the crypto news media outlet Bitcoinist.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD knocks on $0.20, why recovery remains to be a pipe dream?
Ripple bears have been outperforming themselves since Friday. XRP/USD is the worst-hit by the consistent selling activity among the top three cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.