  • Ripple has been making consistent lower highs and lower lows since late June.
  • XRP/USD has pushed to hit a low of 0.2014 and found buys ahead of the psychological 0.2000 level.

XRP/USD Price Chart

Ripple has pushed lower earlier in the session but found bids ahead of 0.2000.

Now the price trades 0.33% higher at 0.2216. This is a far cry from the 0.5000 back in June. 

The next resistance level is at the psychological 0.2500 area and was used three times recently.

If the daily candle closes anywhere near or above where we are now then the bulls could get excited.

Ripple price analysis

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2215
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 0.221
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2668
Daily SMA50 0.2775
Daily SMA100 0.2706
Daily SMA200 0.321
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2356
Previous Daily Low 0.2194
Previous Weekly High 0.2665
Previous Weekly Low 0.2223
Previous Monthly High 0.315
Previous Monthly Low 0.2425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2256
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2294
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.215
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2091
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1987
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2313
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2416
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2475

 

 

