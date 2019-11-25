Ripple has been making consistent lower highs and lower lows since late June.

XRP/USD has pushed to hit a low of 0.2014 and found buys ahead of the psychological 0.2000 level.

XRP/USD Price Chart

Ripple has pushed lower earlier in the session but found bids ahead of 0.2000.

Now the price trades 0.33% higher at 0.2216. This is a far cry from the 0.5000 back in June.

The next resistance level is at the psychological 0.2500 area and was used three times recently.

If the daily candle closes anywhere near or above where we are now then the bulls could get excited.

Additional Levels