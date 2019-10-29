Bitcoin (BTC) has entered a consolidation phase after wild gyrations of the previous week. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,334, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. A failed attempt to break above SMA5100 (Simple Moving Average) daily tamed down bitcoin bulls and allowed traders to take a breath.

Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2974, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. The third digital asset with the market value of $12.8 billion failed to hold the ground above critical Resistance of $0.30 and retreated to the previous range.

Ripple’s XRP confluence levels

Looking technically, the recovery is capped by $0.30. This barrier is strengthened by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band. XRP bulls will have to clear this hurdle to neutralise sellers and create favorable conditions for the recovery. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.

Ethereum is taking advantage of the general bullish trend across the market to push correction above the short-term support at $180. The price stepped above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the one-hour chart to trade at $186.56 (current market level).