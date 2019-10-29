- Bitcoin bulls stumbled at critical resistance on approach to $9,650
- Critical support awaits Bitcoin bulls on approach to psychological $9,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) has entered a consolidation phase after wild gyrations of the previous week. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,334, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. A failed attempt to break above SMA5100 (Simple Moving Average) daily tamed down bitcoin bulls and allowed traders to take a breath.
Many cryptocurrency experts and analysts keep seeking reasons for 42% jump that took bitcoin price to the highest levels since May 2019. While some experts tend to credit Chinese President Xi Jinping blockchain endorsement. However, there is little evidence that the new Chinese policy has anything to do with the recent crypto rally.
According to Dovey Wan, a founding partner of Primitive Ventures and a well-known figure in the crypto Twitter, Western traders overreacted to Xi's comments. She pointed out to a considerable time lag between his speech and bitcoin's rally, and said that Chinese traders were unlikely to engineer the bull's run.
"Please keep in mind that the average annual household income in China is $10k. For whoever is new to Bitcoin in China, 99.9% of the chance he/she will think Bitcoin is already "too expensive". That's why they first rush to stock, maybe cheap alts after seeing the Xi New," she tweeted.
Bitcoin's technical picture
On the upside, we still will need to see a recovery above SMA100 daily (currently at $9,620).Once this barrier is out of the way, $10,000 and the recent high of $10,484 will come back into focus.
The local support is created by psychological $9,000 closely followed by a confluence of SMA200 and SMA50 daily at $8,900. A sustainable move below this area will trigger more sell-off and push the price towards $8,725 (October 25 high).
BTC/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Cash suddenly surges 10% as Bitmain’s co-founder Micree Zhan is ousted
Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag high above the cryptocurrency horizon amid news that the largest shareholder and co-founder of Bitmain having been removed from the company.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD slips back inside the range – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2974, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. The third digital asset with the market value of $12.8 billion failed to hold the ground above critical Resistance of $0.30 and retreated to the previous range.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bounces off $180 support, where to next?
Ethereum is taking advantage of the general bullish trend across the market to push correction above the short-term support at $180. The price stepped above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the one-hour chart to trade at $186.56 (current market level).
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD spikes above SMA50 daily, settles above $62.00
Monero (XMR), the 13th largest coin with the current market value of $1 billion, is one of the biggest winners among top-20 coins. XMR/USD has gained over 5.5% since the beginning of Tuesday to trade at $62.70 by press time.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.