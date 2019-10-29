XRP/USD bulls cannot hold the ground above $0.30.

The critical support awaits the coin on approach to $0.2900.

Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2974, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. The third digital asset with the market value of $12.8 billion failed to hold the ground above critical Resistance of $0.30 and retreated to the previous range.

Ripple’s XRP confluence levels

Looking technically, the recovery is capped by $0.30. This barrier is strengthened by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band. XRP bulls will have to clear this hurdle to neutralise sellers and create favorable conditions for the recovery. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.

Resistance levels

$0,3000 - SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) one-hour, SMA10 four-hour, SMA200 15-min, 38.2% Fibo retracement daily;

$0,3100 - Pivot Point one-day Resistance 2, the highest level of the previous week;

$0,3270 - SMA200 daily, the highest level of the previous month.

Support levels

$0.2930 - SMA200 one-hour, SMA50 four-hour, SMA10 daily, Pivot Point one-day Support 1;

$0.2880 - 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly, the middle line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart;

$0,27300 - SMA40 daily, 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly.