Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bounces off $180 support, where to next?

- Ethereum corrects 2.4% higher amid a generally bullish crypto market.
- Eyes set on $195-$200 supply zone but $190 resistance must be cleared first.
Ethereum is taking advantage of the general bullish trend across the market to push correction above the short-term support at $180. The price stepped above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the one-hour chart to trade at $186.56 (current market level).
Looking at the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Ethereum is likely to trend towards $190 (short-term resistance target). The RSI’s return to overbought is likely to encourage confidence in the ongoing shallow recovery.
Glancing upwards $190 is the short-term resistance while $195-$200 is a key supply zone. On the downside $180 remains to be a key support zone. An ascending trend is also very instrumental in the prevailing bullish momentum. In the event, declines extend Ethereum bull will seek refuge at $160 and $155 respectively.
ETH/USD one-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
