Bitcoin Price Analysis: Sellers on revenge mission as BTC/USD touches $9,250 – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin buyers have been reduced to defenders after another rejection from $10,000. Initially, they defended the support between $9,500 and $9,600 but the strong arm of the bears caught up with them, resulting in losses towards $9,000. The region at $9,250 is now being defended as the key support area. On the upside, recovery has been capped under $9,500. There was a break above $9,500 but buyers lost steam at $9,567 during the Asian session.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD may drop below $0.10 - opinion
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2000, having recovered from Wednesday’s low of $0.1973. The third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization is $8.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.7 billion has lost nearly 2% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid major sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. The crash was triggered by the speculations that someone, probably Bitcoin’s creator, moved 50 BTC.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD drifts towards the lower boundary of the recent consolidation range
Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $206.50. The coin has recovered from the intraday low of $203.74; however, it is still 1.5% lower from the start of the day. ETH/USD has been moving in sync with the market that experienced a sharp sell-off on Wednesday, following the information that someone moved BTC mined in the first months of its existence. Ethereum’s daily trading volume has exceeded $12 billion, while its total market value reached $23.0 billion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin recovery from $9,500 still eyes $10,000
XRP/USD may drop below $0.10 - opinion
ETH/USD drifts towards the lower boundary of the recent consolidation range
LTC/USD drops below triangle formation as bears take control.
LTC/USD dropped from $44.30 to $44.05 as the bears retained their control for the second straight day. The price is currently consolidating underneath the triangle formation and has found support at the SMA 50 curve. The Elliott Oscillator shows that despite the recent ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.