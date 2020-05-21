Bitcoin buyers have been reduced to defenders after another rejection from $10,000. Initially, they defended the support between $9,500 and $9,600 but the strong arm of the bears caught up with them, resulting in losses towards $9,000. The region at $9,250 is now being defended as the key support area. On the upside, recovery has been capped under $9,500. There was a break above $9,500 but buyers lost steam at $9,567 during the Asian session.

Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2000, having recovered from Wednesday’s low of $0.1973. The third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization is $8.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.7 billion has lost nearly 2% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid major sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. The crash was triggered by the speculations that someone, probably Bitcoin’s creator, moved 50 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $206.50. The coin has recovered from the intraday low of $203.74; however, it is still 1.5% lower from the start of the day. ETH/USD has been moving in sync with the market that experienced a sharp sell-off on Wednesday, following the information that someone moved BTC mined in the first months of its existence. Ethereum’s daily trading volume has exceeded $12 billion, while its total market value reached $23.0 billion.