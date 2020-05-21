- XRP/USD recovers above $0.2000, but the upside momentum is weak.
- Traders expect a deeper decline in the long run.
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2000, having recovered from Wednesday’s low of $0.1973. The third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization is $8.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.7 billion has lost nearly 2% of its value in the recent 24 hours amid major sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. The crash was triggered by the speculations that someone, probably Bitcoin’s creator, moved 50 BTC.
XRP under pressure
Ripple’s coin has lost over 90% of its value since the beginning of the year. Despite the significant decline, some experts believe that the bearish potential has not been exhausted yet. According to a popular crypto trader il Capo Of Crypto (@CryptoCapo_), may proceed with the decline. He shared charts where he compared XRP another altcoin, Wave that shows similar momentum. If the extrapolation is correct, the cryptocurrency may drop below $0.10.
XRP/US: Technical picture
On the intraday chart, XRP/USD is supported by a psychological $0.2000. This barrier stopped the sell-off during early Asian hours and may become the backstop for the coin in the short run. If it is broken, the downside momentum may gain traction with the next focus on $0.1970, which is the lowers level of the week.
On the upside, the initial resistance is created by $0.2030. This barrier stopped the recovery from the recent sell-off. Also, it served as a strong barrier that limited XRP upside momentum in the beginning of May. A combination of 1-hour SMA50 and SMA100 located above this level makes it even harder for the short-term XRP bulls.
Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2060 (an upper boundary of Wednesday’s consolidation channel), and the recent recovery high at $0.2080. Then comes $0.2100 reinforced by the daily SMA100 and the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
