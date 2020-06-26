Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 26 Jun

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD continues freefall as bears remain in control for the fourth straight day
BTC/USD bears remained in control for the fourth straight day as the price fell from $9,239.79 to $9,184 in the early hours of Friday. Ever since Tuesday, the price has dropped by more than 5%. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions, while the RSI continues to trend comfortably in the neutral zone.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls come back following three straight bearish days
XRP/USD has gone up from $0.1815 to $0.1824 in the early hours of Friday, following three straight bearish days. This Thursday, the price dipped below the green Ichimoku cloud and is currently looking to re-enter it. The MACD has had 16 consecutive red sessions, indicating that market momentum is entirely bearish.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD settles above $230; is $250 still possible before the end of June?
Ethereum suffered greatly at the hands of the bears in the last couple of days. The second-largest cryptocurrency made a run for $250. However, due to an increase and the frequency of the selling pressure at the level, ETH/USD spiraled massively. Bulls were only able to catch their breath at $227, owing to the buying pressure at the 50-day SMA ($223.33).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD continues freefall as bears remain in control for the fourth straight day
BTC/USD bears remained in control for the fourth straight day as the price fell from $9,239.79 to $9,184 in the early hours of Friday. Ever since Tuesday, the price has dropped by more than 5%. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls come back following three straight bearish days
XRP/USD has gone up from $0.1815 to $0.1824 in the early hours of Friday, following three straight bearish days. This Thursday, the price dipped below the green Ichimoku cloud and ...
ETH/USD settles above $230; is $250 still possible before the end of June?
Ethereum suffered greatly at the hands of the bears in the last couple of days. The second-largest cryptocurrency made a run for $250. Due to an increase and the frequency of the selling pressure at the level ...
BCH/USD back to the drawing board, seeks support at $230
Bitcoin Cash followed the general downtrend in the market on Wednesday and Thursday. Prior to this, bulls had purposed to pull BCH above $250. Unfortunately, the momentum hit a wall at $245.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.