Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 26 Jun

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD continues freefall as bears remain in control for the fourth straight day

BTC/USD bears remained in control for the fourth straight day as the price fell from $9,239.79 to $9,184 in the early hours of Friday. Ever since Tuesday, the price has dropped by more than 5%. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions, while the RSI continues to trend comfortably in the neutral zone.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls come back following three straight bearish days

XRP/USD has gone up from $0.1815 to $0.1824 in the early hours of Friday, following three straight bearish days. This Thursday, the price dipped below the green Ichimoku cloud and is currently looking to re-enter it. The MACD has had 16 consecutive red sessions, indicating that market momentum is entirely bearish.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD settles above $230; is $250 still possible before the end of June?

Ethereum suffered greatly at the hands of the bears in the last couple of days. The second-largest cryptocurrency made a run for $250. However, due to an increase and the frequency of the selling pressure at the level, ETH/USD spiraled massively. Bulls were only able to catch their breath at $227, owing to the buying pressure at the 50-day SMA ($223.33).