Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 11 Feb

BTC/USD continues correction, however confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels

The bears have been in control of the BTC/USD market since Monday. BTC/USD had fallen from $10,167.15 to $9,852.54 this Monday and has dropped further to $9785.45 in the early hours of Tuesday. There is a healthy support level at $9,585, which will look to prevent any further drop in price.

XRP/USD drops back down to $0.27 following substantial bearish correction

XRP/USD dropped from $0.282 to $0.274 this Monday and has fallen further to $0.27. XRP/USD previously tried to break above the $0.283 resistance line, but it charted a double-top pattern and fell down. The SMA 20 curve is about to cross over the SMA 200, so the upcoming market sentiment could be bullish.

ETH/USD digs into the bearish zone under $220 support

Ethereum price faces key resistance at $220 ahead of the main seller congestion zone between $300 and $320. The bulls remain relatively in control over the price despite the retreat from the recent high at $231. The break above the main trendline resistance still possesses the potential to face the medium-term resistance at $220 - $240.