Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 03 Jun

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD faces stiff resistance in path back to $10,000

BTC/USD bears remained in control as the price fell from $9,523.20 to $9,522.40. If the buyers want the price to go back above the $10,000 zone, they will need to overcome stiff resistance at $9,700. This level has the Previous Week high, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day SMA 5, 15-min SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 100.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears remain in control as price looks to drop below SMA 50 support

XRP/USD bears remained in control for the second consecutive day as the price dipped from $0.203 to $0.2023. The price has found support at the SMA 50. The MACD shows sustained bullish market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight green sessions.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD bears take control as the price consolidates in the pennant formation

ETH/USD bears stayed in control for the second straight day as the price fell from $237.65 to $237.15. The price has support at the upward trending line as it continues to trend inside the pennant formation and the 20-day Bollinger Band.