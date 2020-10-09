FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & ChainLink – Asian Wrap 9 Oct

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Renowned trading veteran says BTC is ready for a new bull run

By measuring the distance between the high and low of the triangle, we can predict a target for the breakout, which, in this case, turns out to be ~$12,500. The first notable barrier for the bulls was the 50-day SMA curve that they have already broken past.

 

Ripple launches new Line of Credit on top of the XRP Ledger

Ripple has launched a new beta service on RippleNet called “Line of Credit.” This service allows customers to use their On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) to borrow XRP and get fast access to capital. XRP is currently facing massive resistance at the 50-day SMA, inhibiting its growth to the $0.31-level.

 

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK bulls spectacular return aims for $11

After trading new all-time highs at $20, Chainlink embarked on a trip downstream. Tentative support levels such as $16, $12, and $10 tried to cushion the token from dropping further but to no avail. LINK continued with the breakdown reminiscent of the bleeding in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

