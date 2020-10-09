Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & ChainLink – Asian Wrap 9 Oct

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Renowned trading veteran says BTC is ready for a new bull run

By measuring the distance between the high and low of the triangle, we can predict a target for the breakout, which, in this case, turns out to be ~$12,500. The first notable barrier for the bulls was the 50-day SMA curve that they have already broken past.

Ripple launches new Line of Credit on top of the XRP Ledger

Ripple has launched a new beta service on RippleNet called “Line of Credit.” This service allows customers to use their On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) to borrow XRP and get fast access to capital. XRP is currently facing massive resistance at the 50-day SMA, inhibiting its growth to the $0.31-level.

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK bulls spectacular return aims for $11

After trading new all-time highs at $20, Chainlink embarked on a trip downstream. Tentative support levels such as $16, $12, and $10 tried to cushion the token from dropping further but to no avail. LINK continued with the breakdown reminiscent of the bleeding in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.