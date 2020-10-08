Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & ChainLink – Asian Wrap 8 Oct

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC faces strong resistance stack between $10,700-$10,800

The price is consolidating in a symmetrical triangle pattern and is currently sandwiched between the 50-12-hour SMA and 200-12-hour SMA. Strong resistance lies at the 50-12-hour SMA curve ($10,700) that has repeatedly rejected the price.

Ripple Market Update: All eyes on the upcoming Swell event as XRP keeps getting rejected at key resistance level

Swell is Ripple’s annual conference held by the American technology company Ripple. First announced in August 2017, it’s an interactive conference that brings together the top figures in the digital currency and blockchain worlds. In 2020, the event will be held virtually on October 14 and 15.

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK could re-test $10 but faces steep resistance ahead

On September 24, LINK had a massive price spike from $7.4 to $10.53, climbing above the 100-SMA and turning it into support. Unfortunately, this level was lost on September 29 and the price started to decline shortly after. Several buy signals have been presented on numerous time-frames, showing increased buying pressure.