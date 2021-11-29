Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Polygon and Decentraland – European Wrap 29 November

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets recover as buyers come back
Bitcoin price recovery after the COVID-induced crash seems to be going well. Ethereum and Ripple are promptly following the big crypto and are also on the path to recovery.
MATIC price eyes 15% advance as Uniswap prepares to migrate to Polygon
MATIC price recently swept the swing lows of a crucial barrier, kick-starting an upswing. This development comes as the cryptocurrency market recovers from the COVID-induced crash over the past three days.
Decentraland price to provide a buy opportunity before MANA sets new highs at $7.5
Decentraland price is currently undergoing a minor retracement. This downswing is likely to continue until it retests a crucial reversal zone. But the move will provide sidelined buyers with an opportunity to accumulate before starting a new upswing to potentially fresh all-time highs.
Shiba Inu price is capped at $0.00005 as SHIB lacks enough buyers
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate what SHIB must do to resume its uptrend.
Why Cardano network activity is increasing and how it will affect ADA price
Although Cardano price has continued to drop since the Alonzo hard fork launch, the protocol’s network activity has continued to increase. Analysts argue that the Ethereum-killer could be the most legitimate alternative to the existing ETH ecosystem.
