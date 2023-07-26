Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, PEPE & SNX – American Wrap 26 July

Bitcoin and crypto market unphased as FOMC commits to a meeting-by-meeting approach
A highly anticipated decision to raise interest rates in line with expectations and the insertion of a slither of hope in otherwise mixed messaging from the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, was not enough to raise the pulse of the moribund crypto market on Wednesday.
Bitcoin price remained in a range it has been bobbing around in for most of the week, trading at $29,353 at the time of writing, slightly up after a minor jerk down following the Fed’s July meeting announcement.
Can PEPE kill SHIB just as Shiba Inu killed Dogecoin?
Crypto markets are taking a break from rallying as Bitcoin (BTC) price consolidates. But altcoins are rallying massively, and meme coins take a special place right now due to various reasons. In this article, we will pay attention to the new meme coin on the block, PEPE, which has shed 17% in under 72 hours. But this downtrend has inadvertently pushed the frog-themed crypto into an accumulation zone and could now be an opportunity for long-term investors.
Synthetix price crash scare leads to liquidation from investors as open interest falls by 20%
Synthetix price had an impressive run these past two weeks as the altcoin increased to hit a three-month high. However, in the last three days, SNX has posted red candlesticks, with July 26 almost observing a significant decline. This fear of losses was reflected in the investor's behavior.
X-inspired coins pump and dump as Elon Musk revamps Twitter
Since Twitter's rebranding to X, several projects have come up, pumping and dumping as they pedal the ticker X. Among them, AI-X, X-Coin, and X token have recorded massive pumps and dumps, causing concern.
MATIC price is signaling a buying opportunity provided Bitcoin price falls below $29,000
MATIC price indicators show that the altcoin has cooled from the 17% rally of July 13. The MVRV ratio also dipped below the neutral line, and falling further could suggest a bounce back in price is likely.
Dogecoin price marks a 10% rally in 24 hours as DOGE whales make a comeback
Dogecoin price shot up by nearly 11% in a single day owing to external bullish cues as well as a sudden surge in performance from a key cohort of DOGE holders - the whales.
Shiba Inu price rises on speculation of Elon Musk's Twitter moves
Shiba Inu price is up 20% since mid-June, rallying north as Elon Musk continues to revamp Twitter. As part of ongoing changes, chatter around SHIB's involvement in the development has inspired optimism among traders.
Bitcoin: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.