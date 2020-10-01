Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Maker and Theta – European Wrap 1 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP: Bitcoin leads the market into uncertainty
The sluggish trading across the market seems far from over. The majority of cryptocurrencies are facing uncertainty, especially with consolidation taking precedence. However, some selected digital assets are decoupling from Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies. They include Monero (XMR), up 12.5% in the last 24 hours, Zcash (Zec), up 11.5%, Algorand (ALGO), up 10%, and DigiByte (DGB), up 12%. The indecisiveness across the market is reflected by the minor change in the total market capitalization from $345 billion on September 30 to $346 billion on October 1. Read More ...
Maker Price Prediction: MKR’s utility explodes, kick-starting a massive rally aiming for $700
Maker is up over 30% in the last seven days and 15% in the previous 24 hours. The token is the second-largest in terms of value locked in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. At the moment, Maker boasts of $1.9 billion in total value locked. It comes second after UniSwap, with $2.2 billion. Meanwhile, Maker is doddering at $588 amid a bullish building momentum. The biggest question is, does Maker have what it takes to continue going up? Read more ...
Theta Price Analysis: THETA exhibits bearish tendencies
The weekly chart for THETA/BTC is on the verge of showing a sell signal, as per the TD sequential indicator. The relative strength index (RSI) has been hovering in the overbought zone. Read more ...
Breaking: ECB registers 'digital euro' trademark
The European Central Bank applied to register the term 'digital euro,' Bloomberg reports. According to the information on the European Union Intellectual Property Office website, the application was submitted on September 22. The ECB representative confirmed the filing.
Litecoin prepares for Mimblewimble privacy launch, but investors raise concerns
Mimblewimble is a protocol designed to achieve various improvements like greater scalability or privacy. The founder of Litecoin, Charlie Lee, has been designing a Mimblewimble add-on block for quite some time.
SEC goes after Salt Lending following the win over Kik: Who's next
The US regulator is hunting for ICOs of cryptocurrency and blockchain projects that qualify as an illegal securities sale. The FXStreet already reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) won a case against Kik Iinteractive Inc.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.