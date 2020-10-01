Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Maker and Theta – European Wrap 1 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP: Bitcoin leads the market into uncertainty

The sluggish trading across the market seems far from over. The majority of cryptocurrencies are facing uncertainty, especially with consolidation taking precedence. However, some selected digital assets are decoupling from Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies. They include Monero (XMR), up 12.5% in the last 24 hours, Zcash (Zec), up 11.5%, Algorand (ALGO), up 10%, and DigiByte (DGB), up 12%. The indecisiveness across the market is reflected by the minor change in the total market capitalization from $345 billion on September 30 to $346 billion on October 1. Read More ...

Maker Price Prediction: MKR’s utility explodes, kick-starting a massive rally aiming for $700

Maker is up over 30% in the last seven days and 15% in the previous 24 hours. The token is the second-largest in terms of value locked in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. At the moment, Maker boasts of $1.9 billion in total value locked. It comes second after UniSwap, with $2.2 billion. Meanwhile, Maker is doddering at $588 amid a bullish building momentum. The biggest question is, does Maker have what it takes to continue going up? Read more ...

Theta Price Analysis: THETA exhibits bearish tendencies

The weekly chart for THETA/BTC is on the verge of showing a sell signal, as per the TD sequential indicator. The relative strength index (RSI) has been hovering in the overbought zone. Read more ...