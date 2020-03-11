Bitcoin (BTC) topped at $8,155 on Tuesday and resumed the sell-off to trade at $7,820 by press time. The first digital asset has lost 1.5% on a day-to-day basis, while its market share reduced to 64.2%. Notably, the coin has been moving within a short0term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.

Litecoin price advanced from $50.18 but formed an intraday high at $50.75. The selling pressure at $51 intimated the bulls who scattered as the price fell to $49.06 (intraday low). Litecoin needs to move past $49.97, $50.74 and $51.50 to escape the trappings set by the bears. $49.06 is the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, $50.74 is the pivot point one-week support three and $51.50 is the previous day high. On the downside, support is observed at $48.95: The previous day low and the Bollinger Band 15-mins lower. The second support is seen at $48.43: Pivot Point one-month support one.

XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2095 after an initial attempt to settle above $0.2100. The third-largest coin with the current market value of $9.18 billion has been range-bound with bullish bias after a strong sell-off on the past weekend and on March 9. XRP/USD has gained about 1% in recent 24 hours, though it is still down over 9% on a weekly basis.