In a matter of minutes crypto prices crashed. There is currently a story doing the rounds that the French police stopped a bot dubbed a "crypto jacking virus". ETC/USD is currently the worst affected down just over 11%. USD 150 million worth of longs were also said to be liquidated at the BitMEX exchange.

The Litecoin price in the second half of the session on Wednesday is nursing steep losses of some 1.5%. A bear market remains, as the price struggles to regather upside momentum.

Price action via the daily chart view is moving within a narrowing pennant structure. LTC/USD is consolidating following the harsh falling encountered, through much of August, having commenced late in June.

Ethereum price is trading in negative territory, nursing losses of some 2.60% on Friday. ETH/USD is retesting a breached daily pennant structure, failing to push above at the time of writing. The psychological $200 mark is now proving to see sellers preventing the price push back above.