Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Friend.tech & BlackRock — American Wrap 02 May

Cryptos |

Friend.tech set to introduce non-transferable token following Eigen's footsteps

A recently leaked smart contract on Thursday reveals Friend.tech may be introducing a non-transferable token with the ticker POINTS.
 
Bitcoin (BTC) price slid to the depths of $56,552 on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market tried to front run the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The flash crash saw millions in positions get liquidated. Amid an ongoing slow grind up, a BlackRock executive has indicated what could be new tailwinds for the market soon.
Don't be fooled by the first break in inflows into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) after 71 straight days. The current lull is likely to be followed by a new wave from a different type of investor, said Robert Mitchnick, head of digital assets for BlackRock, the world's largest asset-management company.
 
 
AAVE proposes a slew of upgrades and expansions in plan for 2030

Aave has proposed a Unified Liquidity Layer, V4, and solutions to enhance and compete with zero-knowledge networks in its plan for 2030 and beyond. The proposal states that Aave aims to implement its plan together with the community within the next three years. 

Top 3 meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Bonk: Recovery likely if Bitcoin freefall ends

Meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK) look primed for recovery, according to technical indicators, despite the broader crypto market correction prompted by the sharp drop in Bitcoin (BTC) price.

XRP tests $0.52 resistance while XRP Ledger developers propose lending protocol on the blockchain

Ripple has failed to close above $0.52 for five consecutive days, struggling with the sticky resistance. XRP holders digested the news of US Securities and Exchange Commission’s response to Ripple in its filing that addressed the issue of “expert testimony.”

Pepe whales buying spree could trigger 55% rally Premium

Pepe price shows signs of a potential comeback as it retest the a declining resistance level. A successful breakout could kick-start a 56% move to the upside as whales continue to accumulate on dips.

Bitcoin: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium

Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors. 

