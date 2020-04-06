Bitcoin (BTC) broke free from the recent range and the upside momentum is gaining traction. Now that BTC/USD settled above $7,000, crypto bulls set their eyes at $7,500, which is the next critical resistance for the first digital coin. Bitcoin's market value reached $129 million, which is 65.2% of the total market capitalization.

Bitcoin confluence levels

There are a lot of strong technical barriers clustered below the current price, which means, Bitcoin bulls might have a chance to build a sustainable recovery momentum. The downside is the path is cluttered with barriers that may prevent the bearish correction.

ETH/USD jumped above $154.00 after the bulls managed to clear psychological $150.00. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 7% since the beginning of the day and 5% in the recent 24 hours amid Bitcoin-led recovery on the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum's market value has increased to $16.6 billion, while an average daily trading volume reached $14 billion.

XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1850 with 2.6% of gains since the start of the day. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $8 billion has been moving within a strong bullish trend amid expanding volatility. Ripple's coin registered the intraday low of $0.1784 and has been growing ever since.