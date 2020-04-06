Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD calms down above $7,100 as bulls hit pause button - Bitcoin confluence

BTC/USD bulls managed to take the price above the critical $7,000.

Important resistance is created by SMA50 daily above $7,500.

Bitcoin (BTC) broke free from the recent range and the upside momentum is gaining traction. Now that BTC/USD settled above $7,000, crypto bulls set their eyes at $7,500, which is the next critical resistance for the first digital coin. Bitcoin's market value reached $129 million, which is 65.2% of the total market capitalization.

Bitcoin confluence levels

There are a lot of strong technical barriers clustered below the current price, which means, Bitcoin bulls might have a chance to build a sustainable recovery momentum. The downside is the path is cluttered with barriers that may prevent the bearish correction.

Resistance levels

$7,200 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly

$7,400 - Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1

$7,550- - SMA50 daily

Support levels

$6,900 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, SMA10 1-hour, the highest level of the previous day

$6,800 - 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, SMA200 4-hour, SMA5 daily

$6,500 - SMA10 daily