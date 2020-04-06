- ETH/USD has been growing strongly during early Asian hours.
- The next major resistance is created by SMA200 daily.
ETH/USD jumped above $154.00 after the bulls managed to clear psychological $150.00. The second-largest digital asset has gained over 7% since the beginning of the day and 5% in the recent 24 hours amid Bitcoin-led recovery on the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum's market value has increased to $16.6 billion, while an average daily trading volume reached $14 billion.
ETH/USD smashed $150.00 during early Asian hours and managed to develop strong bullish momentum. At the time of writing, over 11% of Ethereum addresses are in the money, which is a slight improvement from the previous day. A large cluster of 3 million ETH addresses purchased the coin at an average a price of $147.00, which means that a sustainable move above $150.00 brought them in the green zone.
Notably, the number of large transactions slumped after an initial recovery at the end of the previous week. The number of tokens purchased by ETH whales also decreased sharply despite the price improvement.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
ETH/USD moved above the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band at $150.65. Usually, it means that the asset may be vulnerable to the downside correction as the price tends to return to the median values. However, the RSI on the daily chart still points upwards and stays on the neutral territory, implying that more upside may be in store.
On the upside the next strong resistance is created by SMA200 daily at $173.50. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $180.00 reinforced by SMA50 and SMA100 on a daily chart.
On the downside, the critical support comes at $150.00
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
