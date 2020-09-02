Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD got rejected from $12,000 after Bithumb gets raided by police
Bitcoin is facing a lot of selling pressure after another rejection from the crucial $12,000 level and the recent news from Korea. Bithumb, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the country is facing fraud charges and its headquarters have been seized by police.
Ethereum Market Update: Vitalik Buterin explains high ETH fees
Ethereum (ETH) hit the multi-year high at $488 on September 1 and retreated to $461 by press time. The second-largest digital asset has lost over 1.2% since the start of the day. However, it is still in a green zone if compared to this time on Monday. ETH/USD has been moving in sync with the market, which has started a downside correction after a sharp rally of recent days.
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD suffers a devastating blow as 88 million tokens remain stolen
The weakness of XRP is quite apparent as the digital asset gets closer to a crucial support level at $0.255. This low formed on August 27 is really the only support level on the way down beside the 100-EMA and the 200-EMA.
TRX/USD ready to conquer $0.0400 once the correction is over
TRON's TRX is gaining ground rapidly. The coin hit the intraday high at $0.0373 At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.0363, which is over 20% higher from this time on Monday, September 1.
LINK/USD flashing sell signals
Chainlink is holding firmly above a confluence formed by the 200 SMA in the 1-hour range and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the last swing high of $17.74 to a swing low $13.49.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.