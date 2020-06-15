Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD defends $8,900, where are the resistance levels? – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin had another leg down today on June 15, however, bulls have managed to push Bitcoin back up from a low of $8,910. The current daily candlestick is a bullish reversal candlestick and indicates that bulls are still interested in buying Bitcoin.
Of course, Bitcoin will encounter more resistance levels towards $10,000 now. Let’s check out some of the closest resistance points Bitcoin is facing.
Ethereum Chart Analysis: ETH/USD push towards $228 indicates a slight recovery
Things weren’t looking good for Ethereum and the majority of cryptos. The bulls seem to be back and have managed to push ETH up to $228, close to the daily 26-EMA. This is an important support level that if defended, would indicate Ethereum is still slightly bullish.
XRP price analysis – Expecting $0.15 soon
The first days of the week the cryptocurrency market has stared with a bearish mood as the decline that started over the weekend has continued. As a result, all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.
Top 10 coins by Coinstats
The decrease in the market has affected its capitalization, which has lost $10 Bln in just 24 hours.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bears push the market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
IOT/USD may struggle to stay above $0.2000
IOTA is the 23th largest digital asset with the current market value of $578 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. The coin has lost over 8% in the recent 24 hours and over 6% since the start of Monday to trade at $0.2077 at the time of writing.
ETH to outperform BTC and hit $7,500 during the next bull cycle
ETH/USD is changing hands at $223.40, down over 5% in the recent 24 hours. The second-largest digital coin hit the intraday low at $218 before fresh buying interest helped to push it back above $220.00.
Bitcoin plunges in tandem with S&P 500 futures
Bitcoin led the cryptocurrency market in red turbulent waters on Monday. The king of cryptocurrency tanked under $9,000 for the first time in June. This move comes after a fairly stable weekend session.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.