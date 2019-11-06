The BTC/USD is in a period of technical agony, trapped between multiple technical hurdles.

Since late June, when the BTC/USD pair set the relative maximum at $13,000, the Bitcoin has been sliding down a medium-term bearish channel.

The current scenario is a small-sized replica of the situation seen by the BTC/USD pair from the late 2017 highs to the December 2018 lows. On this occasion, the break was on the rising side.

Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 0.25% the session on Wednesday.

ETH/USD continues to move within a narrowing range, subject to further committed direction.

A strong barrier of resistance is in the way of greater upside at the psychological $200 mark.

Ripple's XRP price is trading with the green by some 0.65% in the session on Tuesday.

XRP/USD is moving within consolidation mode, subject to the next committed move.

The bulls continue to flirt with the big $0.3000 mark, yet to conquer.