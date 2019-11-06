Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD $200 barrier is proving to be a problem

Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 0.25% the session on Wednesday.

ETH/USD continues to move within a narrowing range, subject to further committed direction.

A strong barrier of resistance is in the way of greater upside at the psychological $200 mark.

ETH/USD daily chart

The price is moving just underneath the $200 area, one push away from a breach. A daily closure above could be very inviting for more upside pressure.

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

An important near-term ascending trend line can be observed via the 60-minute chart view.

Spot rate: 189.45

Relative change: +0.25%

High: 194.80

Low: 188.10