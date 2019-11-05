Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 1.45% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD price action is further narrowing within a pennant structure, subject to a breakout.

Big supply area is seen running from $9100-9500, ahead of the psychological $10,000 mark.

Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 2.15% the session on Tuesday.

ETH/USD has offered little in terms of volatility over the last 11 sessions, as the price consolidates.

A strong barrier of resistance is observed at the psychological $200 mark, preventing further upside pressure.

Ripple's XRP price is trading with the green by some 0.65% in the session on Tuesday.

XRP/USD running towards its second consecutive session in the green.

Should the bulls break down 0.3000, it would likely open the door to a fresh wave of selling pressure.