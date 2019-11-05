Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD the big barrier of $9100 - 9500 is being tested

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 1.45% in the second half of the session. 
  • BTC/USD price action is further narrowing within a pennant structure, subject to a breakout. 
  • Big supply area is seen running from $9100-9500, ahead of the psychological $10,000 mark.

 

BTC/USD weekly chart

The region of $9000 to $9500 remains a difficult hurdle for the bulls to break down. 

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD price action via the daily chart view continues to narrow within a bullish pennant, subject to a breakout. 

 

Spot rate:                   9,277.10

Relative change:       -1.40%

High:                          9,487.54

Low:                           9,176.08

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9260.67
Today Daily Change -152.24
Today Daily Change % -1.62
Today daily open 9412.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8594.87
Daily SMA50 8732.43
Daily SMA100 9592.86
Daily SMA200 9070.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9580.19
Previous Daily Low 9127.4
Previous Weekly High 9938.64
Previous Weekly Low 8964.78
Previous Monthly High 10484.7
Previous Monthly Low 7300.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9407.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9300.37
Daily Pivot Point S1 9166.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 8920.72
Daily Pivot Point S3 8714.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 9619.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 9826.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 10072.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BCH/USD timidly grinding into rising wedge pattern breakdown

BCH/USD timidly grinding into rising wedge pattern breakdown

Bitcoin Cash recently stepped above $300. However, an immediate reaction made sure that high levels remained a pipe dream. Following the snag, was a retracement move that found support at the 61.8% Fib level taken between the last swing high of $349.37 to a swing low of $198.18.

More Bitcoin Cash News

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD slips back inside the range

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD slips back inside the range

ETH/USD recovered to $189.68 on Monday only to retreat to $184.00 by press time. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20 billion has lost about 1.4% of its value since the beginning of the day, though it is still in a green zone on a day-to-day basis.

More Ethereum News

EOS price analysis: EOS/USD defies gravity with 7% growth

EOS price analysis: EOS/USD defies gravity with 7% growth

EOS, the 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3.3 billion hit $3.61 high on Tuesday is driven by a strong upside momentum/ At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $3.58 with over 7% of gains on a day-to-day basis.

More EOS News

NEO price analysis: NEO in retreat, $12.00 out of reach

NEO price analysis: NEO in retreat, $12.00 out of reach

NEO reached the bottom at $10.144 on October 30. The coin had been recovering within the range and broke above critical $11.00 on Monday. It was a hard nut to crack for NEO bulls as it was strengthened by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) daily.

More NEO News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work

Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location