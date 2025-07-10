Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Meme Coins — Asian Wrap 10 July

Bitcoin hits new high for the third time in 2025, buoyed by regulatory clarity and treasury demand
Bitcoin (BTC) raced past its previous high of $111,980 on Wednesday and has entered price discovery mode at the time of publication. The new record marks the third time the top cryptocurrency has established an all-time high in 2025, following new highs on January 20 and May 22.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH surges 5% on Bitcoin's all-time high and GameSquare treasury announcement
Ethereum (ETH) rallied past $2,700 alongside the broader cryptocurrency market on Wednesday, notching a 5% gain following Bitcoin's (BTC) surge to a record high near $112,000. The rise in the market underscores Bitcoin's strong correlation with top cryptocurrencies.
Crypto Gainers Price Prediction: WIF, SPX, XLM - Meme coins shine as Bitcoin hits record high
Cryptocurrency market sentiment improves as Bitcoin (BTC) reaches a new all-time high, catalyzing a sharp recovery in meme coins such as Dogwifhat (WIF), SPX6900 (SPX), alongside the cross-border payment token Stellar (XLM). Altcoins WIF, SPX, and XLM outpace the broader crypto market with double-digit gains in the last 24 hours, while the technical outlook suggests enough fuel in the tanks to extend gains.
Toncoin eyes recovery following Bitfinex debut of tokenized Gold via TON
Toncoin extends recovery as bulls push to reclaim the 50-period EMA on the 4-hour time frame. Bitfinex announced on Tuesday the launch of tokenized Gold supported via The Open Network.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin holds below $109,000 as Ethereum, XRP offer recovery signals ahead of FOMC minutes
Bitcoin shows signs of weakness, capped below $109,000, as focus shifts to the FOMC minutes release. Ethereum's lukewarm rebound steps above $2,600, underpinned by steady spot ETF inflows.
Elon Musk's tweet on Epstein and GrokAI’s hallucination puts the spotlight on PNUT, MechaHitler
PNUT stalls Tuesday's recovery, sparked by Elon Musk’s tweet about the Jeffrey Epstein case. X’s GrokAI referenced MechaHitler, resulting in a new trend in the crypto market with the creation of over 250 MechaHitler tokens.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC steady around $108,000 as investors await FOMC minutes for Fed rate clues
Bitcoin price holds steady at around $108,000 on Wednesday, maintaining support at a key technical level. Investors' attention shifts to the FOMC meeting minutes, as it offers insights into the Fed’s interest rate path prospects.
Bitcoin: BTC ends Q2 with 30% gains, Standard Chartered eyes $200K by year-end
Bitcoin (BTC) closed a strong second quarter (Q2), recording nearly 30% in quarterly gains amid rising corporate and institutional demand and bullish market sentiment.
