BTC/USD: Bitcoin is more profitable than banks in 2020
Bitcoin turned out to be more profitable than shares of the world’s biggest banks, even despite the sharp collapse of the first cryptocurrency in the middle of March, according to the observations of Ryan Selkis from the cryptocurrency research company Messari.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD rising triangle pattern spells doom as downside targets $200
Bitcoin Cash is following closely in the footsteps of the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC). Just like BTC, BCH/USD was recently rejected from a key resistance zone at $255. The trading on Monday tried to keep Bitcoin above $250, however, the generally bearish cryptocurrency market paved the way for more losses towards $240. At the time of writing, BCH is teetering at $245 amid a bearish trend and expanding volatility.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD moves above the broken trend line
Ripple’s XRP recovered from the intraday low of $0.2008 to trade at $0.2050 by the time of writing. Despite the upside momentum, the coin is still 1.3% lower from this time on Monday and mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. Its current market capitalization is $8.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.9 billion. The coin has been trading within a short-term bearish bias amid low volatility.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: War for dominance still at play
The crypto board shows slight falls today after the good news that comes about the huge global challenge that is beating the COVID19.
EOS/USD: Investors sue EOS for providing misleading information
EOS is the 9th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $3.0 billion. The coin has lost over 1% since the beginning of the day and 3% on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD ready to resume the recovery once $222.50 is cleared
Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $214.20, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. The coin has recovered from the intraday low of $209.22, but further upside seems to be limited so far.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD moves above the broken trend line
Ripple’s XRP recovered from the intraday low of $0.2008 to trade at $0.2050 by the time of writing. Despite the upside momentum, the coin is still 1.3% lower from this time on Monday and mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.