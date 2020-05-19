Bitcoin turned out to be more profitable than shares of the world’s biggest banks, even despite the sharp collapse of the first cryptocurrency in the middle of March, according to the observations of Ryan Selkis from the cryptocurrency research company Messari.

Bitcoin Cash is following closely in the footsteps of the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC). Just like BTC, BCH/USD was recently rejected from a key resistance zone at $255. The trading on Monday tried to keep Bitcoin above $250, however, the generally bearish cryptocurrency market paved the way for more losses towards $240. At the time of writing, BCH is teetering at $245 amid a bearish trend and expanding volatility.

Ripple’s XRP recovered from the intraday low of $0.2008 to trade at $0.2050 by the time of writing. Despite the upside momentum, the coin is still 1.3% lower from this time on Monday and mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. Its current market capitalization is $8.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.9 billion. The coin has been trading within a short-term bearish bias amid low volatility.