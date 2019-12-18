Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD fresh selloff targets $5,500 – Confluence Detector
The current crypto carnage comes as a surprise to many across the landscape. Instead of the end of the year rally as high has been the norm for the past few years, but cryptocurrencies have been caught in the middle of losses that threaten to/or have already erased year-long gains.
Bitcoin confluence levels
As for Bitcoin, the price is dancing at $6,631. Subtle bullish sentiments are growing across the market, however, the selling pressure is quite overwhelming. The Initial resistance is seen at $6,648 and functions as a converging point for indicators like the previous high 15-minutes, previous high 1-hour and the SMA ten 15-mins.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD has a chance to recover towards $40.00
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.3 billion, has been losing ground rapidly. LTC/USD has lost about 6.5% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $37.11 at the time of writing.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD stares in the abyss with the bottom at $80.00
ETH/USD lost nearly 15% of its value in just two days. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is changing hands at $121.50. During early Asian hours, ETH/USD tested $120.80, which is the lowest level since December 2018. Ethereum is one of the worst-performing altcoins out of top-10 as the breakthrough in the vital support area increased the bearish pressure. On a day-to-day basis, ETH/USD is down nearly 7%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The bottom is still well below as PlusToken scam continue selling stolen coins
BTC/USD has resumed the decline after a period of consolidation. It seems to be a tradition to stay idle in Asia and Europe and sell Bitcoin ahead of the US opening. At the time of writing, BTC/ISD is changing hands at $6,470 with the downside momentum gaining traction on the breakthrough below $6,600.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD has a chance to recover towards $40.00
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.3 billion, has been losing ground rapidly. LTC/USD has lost about 6.5% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $37.11 at the time of writing.
ETH/USD stares in the abyss with the bottom at $80.00
ETH/USD lost nearly 15% of its value in just two days. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is changing hands at $121.50. During early Asian hours, ETH/USD tested $120.80, which is the lowest level since December 2018.
XMR/USD dives to $44 as lead developer Riccardo “Fluffypony” Spagni steps down
The lead developer of the privacy-oriented Monero (XMR), Riccardo “Fluffypony” Spagni steps down after five years. The announcement made this Monday said the Spagni will take up the role of a backup maintainer.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.