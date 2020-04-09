Bitcoin is having a breather today as the price stalls at the 55 daily exponential moving average. After the pair took the 7K level it seems as if there was no looking back but today could be a dead cat bounce scenario. Looking at the volume histogram at the bottom of the chart it seems the activity is pretty thin here too.

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 2.35% in the session on Thursday.

ETH/USD is moving within consolidation mode just underneath the $170 mark.

The next major area of interest to the upside for the bulls will be eyed at $200.

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 0.30 % in the session on Thursday.

LTC/USD bulls were able to push for a needed close above Tuesday’s bearish evening star closure.

The next major barrier to the upside for the bulls is viewable at the psychological $50 mark.