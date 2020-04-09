Bitcoin trades slightly lower on Thursday as price meets some resistance at the 55 EMA.

Above the current level, there is a strong Fib confluence level near 8K.

Bitcoin daily chart

Bitcoin is having a breather today as the price stalls at the 55 daily exponential moving average. After the pair took the 7K level it seems as if there was no looking back but today could be a dead cat bounce scenario. Looking at the volume histogram at the bottom of the chart it seems the activity is pretty thin here too.

Looking closer at the technicals on the daily chart, you can see the Fibonacci extension (blue) and Fibonacci retracement (black) 61.8% area both land on 8K. That is a great zone as there is resistance there too from a previous wave and its a psychological round number. The price is some way away from the zone but these levels tend to act like a magnet for price. So if the pulls keep control then we are sure to test the area.

Additional levels