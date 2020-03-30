Bitcoin fell around 9% Friday through till Sunday and the price has bounced back somewhat at the start of the trading week. The market has been consolidating for a while and seems to be lacking any firm direction at the moment. On the hourly chart below the price seems to be stuck between the black resistance (6,983) and the red support (5,750). A strong breakout could be on the cards but who knows when it will occur.

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 6.15% in the session on Monday.

ETH/USD continues to move within a very tight range, breakout looming via the daily.

The price for the last two weeks has offered little direction, but closing in the green.

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 4.15% in the session on Monday.

LTC/USD has offered little in terms of price action since 13 March.

Given the narrow conditions, it suggests a big breakout is in the works for Litecoin.