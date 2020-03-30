Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC feels like its in no man's land at the moment
Bitcoin fell around 9% Friday through till Sunday and the price has bounced back somewhat at the start of the trading week. The market has been consolidating for a while and seems to be lacking any firm direction at the moment. On the hourly chart below the price seems to be stuck between the black resistance (6,983) and the red support (5,750). A strong breakout could be on the cards but who knows when it will occur.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD remains heavily at risk of fall
Ethereum price is trading in the green by 6.15% in the session on Monday.
ETH/USD continues to move within a very tight range, breakout looming via the daily.
The price for the last two weeks has offered little direction, but closing in the green.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD will only progress to a greater recovery if $40 is broken
Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 4.15% in the session on Monday.
LTC/USD has offered little in terms of price action since 13 March.
Given the narrow conditions, it suggests a big breakout is in the works for Litecoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
