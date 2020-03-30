  • Bitcoin has pushed over 8% higher after the fall over the weekend as sentiment bounces.
  • The pair is now stuck between two important levels and a firm breakout is needed.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

Bitcoin fell around 9% Friday through till Sunday and the price has bounced back somewhat at the start of the trading week. The market has been consolidating for a while and seems to be lacking any firm direction at the moment. On the hourly chart below the price seems to be stuck between the black resistance (6,983) and the red support (5,750). A strong breakout could be on the cards but who knows when it will occur.

Looking closer at the chart now, the price is trading right between the 55 and 200 period moving averages. The RSI has just moved into higher territory but the waves have made a lower high. This is called a failure swing and can sometimes lead to more weakness. If the red support level breaks then you could expect a move to lower levels but at the moment despite the lower high the uptrend remains intact on this timeframe.

Bitcoin consolidation zone

Additional levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 6348.37
Today Daily Change 473.06
Today Daily Change % 8.05
Today daily open 5875.31
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6110.02
Daily SMA50 8070.87
Daily SMA100 8191.29
Daily SMA200 8286.26
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6278.84
Previous Daily Low 5869.78
Previous Weekly High 6983.8
Previous Weekly Low 5683.95
Previous Monthly High 10511.86
Previous Monthly Low 8431.17
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6026.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6122.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 5737.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 5598.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 5328.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 6146.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 6417.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 6555.23

 

 

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls trapped as $6,300 proves a hard nut to crack

Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $6,280, having gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis. Notably, the first digital asset has recovered from the intraday low registered at $5,854.

A bunch of trading orders on approach to $134.00 blocks ETH/USD recovery

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $14.4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $11 billion managed to recover above $131.00.

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD triangle breakout puts $50 in sight

Litecoin price is just as bullish as the other major cryptocurrencies on Monday. From an opening value of $37.12, LTC/USD has grown by 3.92% to trade at $38.58. 

Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin paces towards $7,000 amid extreme fear and volatility

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a platform developed by Alternative.me shows Bitcoin at extreme fear (precisely at 10). On Sunday, the Fear &Greed Index was at 12, similar to last week.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Coronavirus will either kill Bitcoin or make it stronger

Bitcoin is about to finish the second positive week in a row. The first digital coin has recovered from $5,680 and came close to psychological $7,000 during the week.

