Bitcoin dumps below a major support level
Sentiment has been weak today and some analysts have attributed this to the low take up of Bakkt futures.
Binance US also made its debut today and low volume there could be playing its role. One thing is for sure "Hodlers" will be worried right now.
The SEC is deliberating on the state of the Wilshire Phoenix Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund as we speak but no concrete news has hit the wires.
Ethereum technical analysis: Looking for support levels
On the four hour chart below ETH/USD is currently in freefall.
Looking at the chart the golden Fibonacci ratio of 61.8% is providing some support and price has stalled.
The main support level that is next up on the chart is at 182.96.
On the volume profile, this price is a low volume node which means there is normally not much volume interest there and the level was used as resistance a few times on the left-hand side of the chart.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bearish flag breach invites a fresh wave of selling
Litecoin price is nursing losses in the session down over 2% towards the latter stages of the session
LTC/USD has faced a fresh wave of selling pressure following the breakout of a bearish flag structure.
The low area of August is subject to a retest, a breach could invite much further panic selling for Litecoin.
