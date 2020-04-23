Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC breaks previous wave high in a bullish move
Bitcoin moved higher today in a bullish move which saw BTC/USD take out the previous wave high of 7466.00. Now it seems the pair looks on its way to test the psychological 8K level. The level is planted between the 138.2% and 161.8% Fibonacci extension levels.
Looking closer at some of the technical indicators now and the price is still trading above both the 55 and 200 moving averages. The relative strength index indicator has now moved into overbought territory. This means we could see a small retracement before the trend continues in its upward trajectory. Another positive note is the volume spike marked by the circle at the bottom of the chart. It is good to see breakouts backed by good volume as its a good confirmation signal.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD vital hourly resistance zone broken
Ethereum price is trading in the green by 2.35% in the session on Thursday. ETH/USD bulls pressing to break down the heavy supply range, $175-190. The upside pressure is resuming following the commence higher on Wednesday.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls heading for game changing flag retest
Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 3.35 % in the session on Thursday. LTC/USD has extended to the upside, following the strong gains that come into play on Wednesday. The price is set for another critical test of a big area of resistance just ahead at $45-46.
