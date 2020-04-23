Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls heading for game changing flag retest

  • Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 3.35 % in the session on Thursday. 
  • LTC/USD has extended to the upside, following the strong gains that come into play on Wednesday. 
  • The price is set for another critical test of a big area of resistance just ahead at $45-46.

 

LTC/USD daily chart

Bulls will now be pushing for a retest of the breached daily flag structure, the original breakout was observed on 13 April and a retest on 18 April.

 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

Price action smashed out to the upside from a bull flag structure, inviting a fresh wave of upside momentum. 

 

Spot rate:               43.41

Relative change:  +3.35%

High:                      44.00

Low:                       41.03

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 43.4156
Today Daily Change 1.5434
Today Daily Change % 3.69
Today daily open 41.8722
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.3765
Daily SMA50 42.3593
Daily SMA100 54.6081
Daily SMA200 52.481
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 42.3885
Previous Daily Low 40.3423
Previous Weekly High 43.767
Previous Weekly Low 37.9812
Previous Monthly High 63.9927
Previous Monthly Low 24.9467
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 41.6068
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 41.1239
Daily Pivot Point S1 40.6802
Daily Pivot Point S2 39.4881
Daily Pivot Point S3 38.6339
Daily Pivot Point R1 42.7264
Daily Pivot Point R2 43.5805
Daily Pivot Point R3 44.7726

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

