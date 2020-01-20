Bitcoin price is trading in the red, down some -0.90% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD is flirting with a critical daily support area, $8600-500 range.

The bulls briefly touched the $9000 territory over the weekend, however, it proved to be short-lived.

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 0.60% in the session on Monday.

The bulls have received a near-term knockback by supply within the $180 region.

Should a break above of the noted be observed, then the next target area would likely be $200.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by some 0.60% in the session on Monday.

LTC/USD bulls are back in control following the brief pause from upside momentum seen on Tuesday.

A barrier can be observed from the range of $60-65, preventing a greater move to the north.