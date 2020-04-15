Bitcoin Price Analysis: New Elliott Wave predictions put targets near 6K
Bitcoin has had a tough few sessions this week falling from a high of 7,466 to around 6,750 where the price is today. It had been worse at one stage when the pair was trading at 6,555 and now that level is the support target for the bears.
If that wave low does break to the downside then there are some Fibonacci expansion targets to watch. The 261.8% and 38.2% extension confluence pretty close to the 6K area. Often when Fib zones match up with round numbers they can act as a magnet for price.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD at risk of a $100 return
Ethereum price is trading in the red by 0.95% on Wednesday.
ETH/USD is moving within a very tight range block, subject to a breakout.
The price to move into a definitive trend needs to break down $200 to the upside, or $150 to the downside.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC/USD largely at risk trading underneath bearish flag
Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 2.30 % in the session on Wednesday.
LTC/USD is moving within a narrowing nature, sitting just above critical support at $40.
The coming range breakout will likely be trend defining, with risks tilting to the downside.
