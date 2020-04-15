  • Bitcoin is trading 1.8% lower on the session as crypto sentiment remains mixed.
  • The lower highs have projected the move to get closer to 6K.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

Bitcoin has had a tough few sessions this week falling from a high of 7,466 to around 6,750 where the price is today. It had been worse at one stage when the pair was trading at 6,555 and now that level is the support target for the bears. 

If that wave low does break to the downside then there are some Fibonacci expansion targets to watch. The 261.8% and 38.2% extension confluence pretty close to the 6K area. Often when Fib zones match up with round numbers they can act as a magnet for price. 

The main Fib retracement is in blue, The black Fibonacci retracement confirms we have completed the wave 1-2 and now if BTC/USD is in a wave 3 phase it could be the longest so buckle up if 6,555 is broken. As we could see a more extreme downside move. 

Bitcoin Elliott Wave 6K

Additional levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 6737.84
Today Daily Change -139.36
Today Daily Change % -2.03
Today daily open 6877.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6778.42
Daily SMA50 7093.84
Daily SMA100 8133.51
Daily SMA200 8031.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6990.17
Previous Daily Low 6772.07
Previous Weekly High 7468.81
Previous Weekly Low 6681.12
Previous Monthly High 9215.51
Previous Monthly Low 3886.49
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6906.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6855.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 6769.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 6661.72
Daily Pivot Point S3 6551.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 6987.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 7097.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 7205.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Ether plays its cards to gain dominance

Ether plays its cards to gain dominance

The Bitcoin dominance graph presents the opposite evolution to that of the Ether. Where yesterday it seemed to be set for an upward movement, today the indicators are moving downwards. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

XRP down 50% from 2020 high, the biggest loser out of top-10

XRP down 50% from 2020 high, the biggest loser out of top-10

Ripple's XRP was the worst-performing token out of top-10 in the first quarter. The coin has lost nearly 20% in recent three months and over 50% from the peak reached in February 2020. According to the experts from the research company Messari, sporadic spi

More Ripple News

ETH/USD posted gains in Q1 despite the biggest one-day sell-off on record

ETH/USD posted gains in Q1 despite the biggest one-day sell-off on record

According to the recent research conducted by Messari, the crypto market is dominated by the broader economic environment and the uncertainty created by the coronavirus outbreak. 

More Ethereum News

ETC/USD spikes towards $5.5 within an ascending channel

ETC/USD spikes towards $5.5 within an ascending channel

Ethereum Classis is in the green on Wednesday in the course of the European session. The price has advanced upwards by 1.3% to trade at $5.323.

More Ethereum Classic News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location