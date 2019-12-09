Looking at the 1-hour BTC/USD chart below you can see the trendline has broken and been retested.

Overall this is a rejection pattern and could indicate that the price is heading lower.

Now 7,428.50 is the low that needs to be taken out for the bears to assert their dominance.

Ethereum price is trading in the red, up 2.05% the session on Monday

ETH/USD downside momentum continues with the price running at its fourth consecutive week in the red.

There is a lack of signage in a change in trend, as the price trades around the lowest levels in eight months.

The crypto market has started selling off once again within the last 30 minutes.

LTC/USD was vulnerable for a break lower and now the triangle pattern has been taken out.