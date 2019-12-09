Rajan Dhall, MSTA Rajan Dhall, MSTA
Litecoin Technical Analysis: Price breaks pattern to the downside as a new wave of selling kicks in

  • A new wave of selling has push the price of the major cryptos lower.
  • LTC/USD has just broken below a technical pattern.

LTC/USD 60-Minute Chart

The crypto market has started selling of once again within the last 30 minutes.

LTC/USD was vunerable for a break lower and now the triangle pattern has been taken out.

The major low is at 43.80 and we are far from that point at the moment.

Litecoin Technical analysis

Additional Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 45.0179
Today Daily Change -0.6741
Today Daily Change % -1.48
Today daily open  45.692
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 47.4615
Daily SMA50 53.9908
Daily SMA100 58.6533
Daily SMA200 81.513
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 46.3719
Previous Daily Low 44.9811
Previous Weekly High 48.5063
Previous Weekly Low 43.8063
Previous Monthly High 66.2492
Previous Monthly Low 42.351
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 45.8406
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 45.5124
Daily Pivot Point S1 44.9914
Daily Pivot Point S2 44.2908
Daily Pivot Point S3 43.6006
Daily Pivot Point R1 46.3823
Daily Pivot Point R2 47.0725
Daily Pivot Point R3 47.7732

 

 

