Litecoin Technical Analysis: Price breaks pattern to the downside as a new wave of selling kicks in

A new wave of selling has push the price of the major cryptos lower.

LTC/USD has just broken below a technical pattern.

LTC/USD 60-Minute Chart

The crypto market has started selling of once again within the last 30 minutes.

LTC/USD was vunerable for a break lower and now the triangle pattern has been taken out.

The major low is at 43.80 and we are far from that point at the moment.

Additional Levels