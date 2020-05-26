BTC/USD: Market manipulations sabotage Bitcoin’s rally, the research shows
The malpractices are frequent in the industry of digital assets as many large exchanges for cryptocurrency derivatives are not regulated. Thus, according to Carol Alexander, Professor of Finance at the University of Sussex Business School, Seychelles-based BitMEX allowed its bots to drive the bitcoin price below $4,000 in the middle of March
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD battling the massive resistance at $205 – Confluence Detector
According to the confluence tool, Ethereum is facing acute resistance at $203.51 - $205.62. This zone is the largest congestion of sellers and is highlighted by the 38.2% one-day, the previous low 4-hour, the Bollinger band 1-day middle, the previous high 15-minutes, the SMA 100 15-minutes, SMA five 4-hour, the previous high 4-hour and the Bollinger Band 1-hour upper curve among others. Following a break above this zone, bulls only need to overcome the hurdle at $207 to open the way for gains above $210.
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD may retest $7.00
Ethereum Classic retreated from Monday’s recovery high of $6.9 to trade at $6.72 at the time of writing. The coin has barely changed since this time on Monday and lost about 1.5% of its value since the beginning of Tuesday amid slow momentum on the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum Classic takes 19th place in the global cryptocurrency market with a total capitalization of $782 billion and an average daily trading volume $1.44 billion.
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
During 2018 and 2019, the crypto market has already demonstrated its capacity to exhaust the patience of investors, and it seems that it will now put this strategy back into play.
XRP/USD stalled below $0.2000, vulnerable to losses
XRP price stays in the middle of the range $0.1900-$0,2000 after a failed attempt to clear the pivotal barrier of $0.2000. The third-largest digital coin hit the intraday low at $0,1930 before recovering to $0.1950 by press time.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.