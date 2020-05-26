The malpractices are frequent in the industry of digital assets as many large exchanges for cryptocurrency derivatives are not regulated. Thus, according to Carol Alexander, Professor of Finance at the University of Sussex Business School, Seychelles-based BitMEX allowed its bots to drive the bitcoin price below $4,000 in the middle of March

According to the confluence tool, Ethereum is facing acute resistance at $203.51 - $205.62. This zone is the largest congestion of sellers and is highlighted by the 38.2% one-day, the previous low 4-hour, the Bollinger band 1-day middle, the previous high 15-minutes, the SMA 100 15-minutes, SMA five 4-hour, the previous high 4-hour and the Bollinger Band 1-hour upper curve among others. Following a break above this zone, bulls only need to overcome the hurdle at $207 to open the way for gains above $210.

Ethereum Classic retreated from Monday’s recovery high of $6.9 to trade at $6.72 at the time of writing. The coin has barely changed since this time on Monday and lost about 1.5% of its value since the beginning of Tuesday amid slow momentum on the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum Classic takes 19th place in the global cryptocurrency market with a total capitalization of $782 billion and an average daily trading volume $1.44 billion.