Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Cryptos— American Wrap 26 April

Bitcoin price is range-bound, but retrace below $60K seems likely

Bitcoin (BTC) price action has been rather range-bound over the past few weeks, capped between the $73,777 all-time high and the $59,005 intraday day low recorded during the March 5 trading session. With a market that is currently devoid of a catalyst, chances are that we could see a sideways weekend.
Offchain Labs announced in a tweet on X and on a Medium blog that the firm identified two serious security vulnerabilities in Optimism’s OP Stack. The tweet explains that these were identified in Optimism’s fraud proof system deployed on the testnet. 
 

Quantum computing may seem like science fiction, but it may come sooner than expected. 

On Jan. 11, 2024, the World Economic Forum identified artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing as emerging threats in a report exploring how quantum computing could threaten the existing tech landscape.

