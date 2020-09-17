As we reported in our previous analysis, the TD Sequential indicator created a sell signal, which is now confirmed by the ninth bar and a developing bearish harami pattern. This candlestick formation consists of a long bullish candle followed by the second candle in the body of the first one. Once confirmed, this pattern will increase the probability of Bitcoin's downside reversal with the first target at $10,700 (the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band), and $10,500, the barrier that served as a strong resistance during the first and the second weeks of September.

A few hours ago, we posted an article about Ethereum and its vital fundamental metrics. ETH was trading at around $380, right below a significant resistance level at $385, which has broken now.

Compound was one of the most successful DeFi projects to hit the market, jumping towards $1 billion in market capitalization just days after getting listed. Compound is still ranked 41st, and bulls are looking for a clear breakout to the upside.