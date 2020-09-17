Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC poised to retest $10,500 before the growth resumed
As we reported in our previous analysis, the TD Sequential indicator created a sell signal, which is now confirmed by the ninth bar and a developing bearish harami pattern. This candlestick formation consists of a long bullish candle followed by the second candle in the body of the first one. Once confirmed, this pattern will increase the probability of Bitcoin's downside reversal with the first target at $10,700 (the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band), and $10,500, the barrier that served as a strong resistance during the first and the second weeks of September.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH could be on the verge of an imminent breakout above $400
A few hours ago, we posted an article about Ethereum and its vital fundamental metrics. ETH was trading at around $380, right below a significant resistance level at $385, which has broken now.
Compound Price Prediction: COMP strong buy signal could push it towards $170
Compound was one of the most successful DeFi projects to hit the market, jumping towards $1 billion in market capitalization just days after getting listed. Compound is still ranked 41st, and bulls are looking for a clear breakout to the upside.
ChainLink Price Analysis: LINK whales go into buying frenzy despite the decline in prices
ChainLink hit a new all-time high at $20.11 on August 16 and was outperforming the market by a lot. Unfortunately, the selling pressure eventually hit LINK, which has seen a notable pullback towards $9.1.
0x Price Prediction: ZRX flashes buy signal, aiming for $0.50
0x is an open-source protocol that supports the peer-to-peer exchange of tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. The users of the protocol can stake its native token ZRX to earn rewards in ETH.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC poised to retest $10,500 before the growth resumed
The daily close above $11,000 (the daily high of September 16) will invalidate the bearish signal and bring more bulls to the market. Meanwhile, on the upside, the critical local resistance is created by the daily SMA50 on approach to $11,300.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.