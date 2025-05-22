Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Cardano – Asia Wrap 22 May

Bitcoin punches new all-time high above $111,800 following brief shock from weak 20-year bond auction
Bitcoin (BTC) hit a new all-time high above $111,800 on Thursday, rebounding from a brief dip to $106,000. The surge followed weak demand in the US Treasury’s 20-year bond auction, which pushed yields above 5%, potentially shifting investor interest toward alternative assets like Bitcoin.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH sees rising buying pressure as it recovers the $2,500 mark
Ethereum (ETH) saw a 2% gain in the early Asian session on Thursday, recovering the $2,500 key level after whales stepped on the gas with their buying pressure. Ethereum's supply on exchanges extended its decline to 18.73 million ETH on Wednesday, indicating sustained spot market buying pressure. Since the metric began a downtrend on April 24, more than 1 million ETH have left exchanges to private wallets for potential long-term holding. As a result, ETH's supply on exchanges has reached its lowest level since August 2024.
Cardano holds bullish structure as stablecoin market cap surpasses $30 million with USDA launch
Cardano’s (ADA) price upholds strong bullish sentiment, trading at around $0.78 on Wednesday as cryptocurrencies broadly reach for higher highs. The smart contract token’s bullish outlook follows major milestones achieved in the first quarter, including enacting a new constitution, remarkable growth in its stablecoin market capitalization and diversity in the Decentralised Finance (DeFi) ecosystem.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin celebrates annual Pizza Day with a new all-time high
Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts are celebrating Bitcoin Pizza Day with a banger. BTC made a new all-time high on Wednesday and has entered price discovery mode. The OG cryptocurrency is trading above $110,000 for the first time ever.
XRP Price Forecast: Open Interest skyrockets as Volatility Shares to launch XRP futures ETF on NASDAQ
Ripple's (XRP) price accelerates the uptrend to around $2.43 at the time of writing on Thursday, propelled by improving sentiment in the broader crypto market after Bitcoin (BTC) rapidly rallied to new all-time highs at approximately $111,880.
The Graph aims to enable secure cross-chain GRT transfers with Chainlink’s CCIP
The Graph (GRT) plans to adopt the Chainlink (LINK) interoperability standard (CCIP) to enable GRT transfers across three ecosystems. A successful deployment of GRT bridges across Arbitrum (ARB), Base (BASE), and Solana (SOL) will significantly expand its cross-chain functionality.
Top 3 Gainers Fartcoin, Dogwifhat, Popcat: Meme coins lead altcoins rally exploding alongside Bitcoin
Cryptocurrencies broadly extend gains on Thursday, propelled by Bitcoin’s (BTC) surge to new all-time highs at around $111,880. Meanwhile, altcoins continue to gain strength, with Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) sliding to approximately 63.84%, buoyed by significant rallies in meme coins such as Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), Dogwifhat (WIF) and Popcat (POPCAT).
Bitcoin: BTC stabilizes near $103,000 amid trade optimism, rising institutional demand
Bitcoin (BTC) price stabilizes at around $103,000 when writing on Friday, after facing multiple rejections at the key $105,000 resistance level throughout the week.