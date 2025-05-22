- Bitcoin set a new all-time high above $111,800 as the US 20-year bond auction met weak demand.
- The weak 20-year bond auction sparked a rise in Treasury yields across the 10-, 20- and 30-year notes.
- As yields soared, the S&P 500 and BTC declined briefly, but the top crypto quickly recovered its losses.
Bitcoin (BTC) hit a new all-time high above $111,800 on Thursday, rebounding from a brief dip to $106,000. The surge followed weak demand in the US Treasury’s 20-year bond auction, which pushed yields above 5%, potentially shifting investor interest toward alternative assets like Bitcoin.
Bitcoin sets all-time high above $111,800 as US bond auction disappoints investors
Bitcoin took center stage on Wednesday, surging to a new all-time high of $109,800 and sparking positive sentiment across the crypto market. Within hours, the top asset climbed above $111,800 on Thursday, securing a second record high within 24 hours, with a gain of over 4%.
The fresh push above the $111,800 level comes on the heels of a brief pullback to $106,000 earlier in the day, likely driven by short-term profit-taking from investors.
Bitcoin’s rise may have been supported by recent developments in the bond market, particularly the $16 billion offering of the US Treasury’s 20-year bond auction on Wednesday.
The 20-year bond offering saw weak demand, with buyers pushing for lower prices, which drove yields above the 5.1% threshold, marking the second time a 20-year Treasury sale has triggered such a spike, according to The Kobeissi Letters.
The pressure also extended to the 10- and 30-year Treasury yields, which climbed to 4.58% and 5.08%, respectively, further fueled by Moody’s recent downgrade of the US credit rating.
Japan’s 30-year yield also surged sharply to an all-time high of 3.19% before settling around 3.15%. The uptick in yields reflects weak demand for government bonds, as yields tend to move inversely to prices. This has deepened concerns among global market participants about the diminishing appeal of government debt amid rising inflation and economic uncertainty.
In its latest report, KKR & Co highlighted that government bonds are no longer serving as reliable safe havens during market declines, stirring uncertainty among traditional investors. The firm clarified that the issue is not limited to the US but should be seen as a global problem.
As a result, investors may be repositioning from traditional safe havens to alternative safe haven investments.
The rising bond yields have pressured the broader traditional market, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.61%, losing 95 points on Wednesday. While this has created a cautious sentiment among equity investors, it seems to be adding momentum to Bitcoin’s rally and strengthening its position as an alternative safe-haven asset during periods of economic uncertainty.
Bitcoin’s rise to new all-time highs suggests that traditional investors are moving capital into the asset. This is characterized by its realized cap crossing above $912.61 billion, reflecting a capital inflow of more than $27 billion since the beginning of May. Investors have also pushed net inflows of over $8.01 billion into US spot Bitcoin ETFs in the past five weeks, per SoSoValue data.
The top crypto’s uptrend reveals a gradual decoupling from traditional stocks, with BTC posting gains of over 7% in the past week, while the S&P 500 declined by 0.43%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin celebrates annual Pizza Day with a new all-time high
Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts are celebrating Bitcoin Pizza Day with a banger. BTC made a new all-time high on Wednesday and has entered price discovery mode. The OG cryptocurrency is trading above $110,000 for the first time ever.
XRP Price Forecast: Open Interest skyrockets as Volatility Shares to launch XRP futures ETF on NASDAQ
Ripple's (XRP) price accelerates the uptrend to around $2.43 at the time of writing on Thursday, propelled by improving sentiment in the broader crypto market after Bitcoin (BTC) rapidly rallied to new all-time highs at approximately $111,880.
The Graph aims to enable secure cross-chain GRT transfers with Chainlink’s CCIP
The Graph (GRT) plans to adopt the Chainlink (LINK) interoperability standard (CCIP) to enable GRT transfers across three ecosystems. A successful deployment of GRT bridges across Arbitrum (ARB), Base (BASE), and Solana (SOL) will significantly expand its cross-chain functionality.
Top 3 Gainers Fartcoin, Dogwifhat, Popcat: Meme coins lead altcoins rally exploding alongside Bitcoin
Cryptocurrencies broadly extend gains on Thursday, propelled by Bitcoin’s (BTC) surge to new all-time highs at around $111,880. Meanwhile, altcoins continue to gain strength, with Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) sliding to approximately 63.84%, buoyed by significant rallies in meme coins such as Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), Dogwifhat (WIF) and Popcat (POPCAT).
Bitcoin: BTC stabilizes near $103,000 amid trade optimism, rising institutional demand
Bitcoin (BTC) price stabilizes at around $103,000 when writing on Friday, after facing multiple rejections at the key $105,000 resistance level throughout the week.